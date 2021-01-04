Wisconsin Receiver Kendric Pryor Announces He’s Returning For Another Season

Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor is returning for the 2021 season.

Pryor announced Sunday night that he’s returning for another season with the Badgers in Madison. Despite being one of the best players on the team, Pryor missed substantial time in 2020 with injuries.

You can see his announcement post below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendric Pryor (@kpryor3)

2020 was supposed to be his senior year, but the eligibility rules during the coronavirus pandemic allow him to return in 2021.

The talented receiver is just the latest Wisconsin player to commit to returning and playing next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendric Pryor (@kpryor3)

Things are really shaping up well for the Badgers in 2021. We haven’t lost much at all to the NFL, and several players are returning.

Most notably on the offensive side of the ball, Pryor and Jake Ferguson are both in for next season. If Danny Davis returns, then we’re really going to be cooking with gas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Ferguson (@jakeferg84)

The 2020 season was wildly disappointing, and it was full of a ton of chaos. Most fans would agree that the 2021 season was what we were always focused on.

Now, with many of our major weapons returning, it’s time to go out there and get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendric Pryor (@kpryor3)

Go, Badgers, go!