Aaron Rodgers Says People Should Think About Cutting Out Gluten And Dairy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t a huge fan of gluten and dairy.

During a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, the NFL superstar explained how switching up his diet has helped him stay healthier. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“For me, when I would cut out dairy for a long period of time, I felt way better. When I would cut out gluten, I felt way more energetic and less sluggish, and I think it’s something that a lot of people should look into,” Rodgers explained.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“The great people of Wisconsin don’t like hearing this a lot, but cutting gluten & most importantly for me because of my blood type dairy out of my diet has really made a difference in my body”@AaronRodgers12 on his body this year #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Y8CmTLAD1l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 5, 2021

Below is a live look at my reaction to this suggestion from Aaron Rodgers.

While I’m not a huge fan of dairy outside of custard, ice cream and cheese, I have no interest in giving up gluten.

Are you out of your damn mind? You want me to give up my pasta and beer? Yeah, I’d rather be dead. I’d rather die than stop drinking beer.

You know what you tell a quarterback who doesn’t drink beer? You point him towards the nearest bus stop and tell him to get the hell out of your city.

I don’t care if he throws 50 touchdowns a season. If you’re not at the bar with the boys, then you can’t be a true leader.

Packers fans need to rise up and let Rodgers know this isn’t going to fly in the state I call home. It’s just not going to fly!