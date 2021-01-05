Alabama Receiver DeVonta Smith Wins The Heisman Trophy

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith has won the Heisman Trophy.

Smith was awarded college football’s highest honor Tuesday night after arguably the most impressive season for a receiver in history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I was holding out hope that Alabama passer Mac Jones would win the Heisman, but I’m more than okay with Smith taking home the hardware.

He had an unreal season for the Crimson Tide. It was almost like he was a created video game player out on the field.

His stats have been unreal this season. Going into the title game against OSU, he has 20 receiving touchdowns and 1,641 receiving yards.

To call his numbers insane would be an understatement. It’s almost hard to believe they’re even real at all. Again, he’s a video game player on the field.

The man couldn’t be stopped all season, and he’s now taking home the Heisman Trophy.

Props to Smith for the unreal season!