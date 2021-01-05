CNN’s Brianna Keilar Calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis An ‘Ass’ Live On Air

CNN host Brianna Keilar referred to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an “ass” live on air while interviewing CNN reporter Rosa Flores over her recent confrontation with the state’s leader.

DeSantis and Flores clashed over the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout Monday with the governor interrupting her, demanding to know whether she wanted to ask a question or make a speech.

“I want to commend you on keeping your composure and for viewers that are not familiar with the totality of your reporting on coronavirus in Florida,” Keilar told Flores. “I think maybe one of the reasons the governor might have been frustrated is that you have been a tireless questioner of Governor DeSantis as Florida has had a number of issues with its coronavirus response, which might be part of the reason why he was being such an ass, instead of just answering your question at a time when Floridians need answers and their health and their lives are at stake.”

Flores claimed that residents in Broward County were frustrated with the rollout of the vaccine, adding phone lines were jammed and the website directing the rollout crashed. (RELATED: ‘Are You Going To Give A Speech Or Ask A Question?’: Ron DeSantis Challenges CNN Reporter)

“So the point of the mayor of Broward County is that Broward is not responsible, it is the governor of this state because the Florida Department of Health, according to the mayor, is using the executive order that was issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis to roll out the vaccine,” Flores told Keilar.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Florida, which has reported 1,300,000 confirmed cases and more than 22,000 deaths, according to the New York Times. Throughout the pandemic, Florida has remained one of the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions for public gathering and health mandates in restaurants.