Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive For Coronavirus

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Tuesday statement from the team, Stefanski, two other coaches and two players have all tested positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team announced that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach against the Steelers in the playoffs, and Cleveland’s facility has closed down. You can read the full statement from the team below.

The Cleveland Browns finally making the playoffs and then losing their head coach to coronavirus is the most 2020 storyline ever.

Obviously, we’re all pulling for everyone to bounce back as quickly as possible. The last thing we need is for more coronavirus problems.

Having said that, this is honestly brutal for the Browns. For the first time in nearly two decades, they made the playoffs!

They’re finally relevant and on the road to glory. Then, the team’s head coach and multiple other people test positive for coronavirus.

 

This is the legit worst timing possible for this situation.