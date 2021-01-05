Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Tuesday statement from the team, Stefanski, two other coaches and two players have all tested positive.

The team announced that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach against the Steelers in the playoffs, and Cleveland’s facility has closed down. You can read the full statement from the team below.

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

The Cleveland Browns finally making the playoffs and then losing their head coach to coronavirus is the most 2020 storyline ever.

Obviously, we’re all pulling for everyone to bounce back as quickly as possible. The last thing we need is for more coronavirus problems.

The #Browns–#Steelers playoff game remains on as scheduled Sunday night, source said, but the five in Cleveland who tested positive for COVID-19 today — including head coach Kevin Stefanski — are out. Contact tracing and genomic sequencing ongoing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2021

Having said that, this is honestly brutal for the Browns. For the first time in nearly two decades, they made the playoffs!

They’re finally relevant and on the road to glory. Then, the team’s head coach and multiple other people test positive for coronavirus.

This is the legit worst timing possible for this situation.