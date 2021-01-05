The College Football Playoff Semi-Finals Put Up Monster TV Ratings

The TV ratings are in for the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff, and the ratings are huge.

According to ESPN, Ohio State beating Clemson and Alabama beating Notre Dame averaged 19 million viewers on the network, and a total of 40.8 million people watched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full numbers in the tweet below.

The #CFBPlayoff Semifinals were the best cable telecasts & best non-NFL sporting event across any network since the 2020 #NationalChampionship, averaging 19 million viewers and reaching 40.8 million viewers across all ESPN platforms pic.twitter.com/GRbdtzhrgp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 5, 2021

My friends, those ratings are absolutely gigantic, and there’s no other way to put it. Does America love college football or does America love college football?

The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

It just goes to show that at the end of the day, people will always tune in for matchups between historic programs.

Alabama was never in trouble against Notre Dame, and it still didn’t matter. People couldn’t get enough of the action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

After the Crimson Tide took care of the Fighting Irish, Ohio State smacked Clemson. It was a hell of a night of football and the ratings reflect the energy around the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Now, we wait for Monday night to get here. It’s going to be an electric time in Miami!