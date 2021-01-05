Delivery Driver Takes The Food Back Because She’s Not Happy About An $8 Tip

One delivery driver wasn’t too pumped about a tip she received.

In a video tweeted by @davenewworld_2, a DoorDash delivery driver on Long Island complained into a door camera about only being tipped $8 after driving 40 minutes.

Her response to the $8 tip on the unknown bill? She took the food and left after a bizarre verbal exchange! Watch the incredible video, which going mega-viral after being filmed in August, below.

Delivery driver on Long Island isn’t happy with an $8 tip so she takes the food back pic.twitter.com/RQ3L9u6bhr — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 5, 2021

I might be in the minority here, but that woman is 100% in the wrong in this situation. It's not even close.

I'm sorry, but you just don't behave that way if you don't like your tip. You just don't do it.

I'm not saying this as someone who hates tipping. I actually really enjoy tipping because I think it's important to take care of people who handle your food.

Plus, I have a soft spot in my heart for restaurants.

Still, you don’t get into a bizarre verbal exchange with a dude over a camera if you don’t like your tip. It also sounds like he’s very confident that $8 is fair.

It’s hard to tell because we don’t know the total bill, but you damn sure don’t just take the food! Isn’t that stealing?

What an absolutely bonkers situation.