REPORT: Dr. Dre In ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Rapper Dr. Dre has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm Monday, sources told TMZ.

Dr. Dre was taken straight to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday and remained there Tuesday, TMZ reported. The sources are allegedly connected to Dr. Dre and have direct knowledge of the hospitalization, the outlet reported.

Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneursym and is in ICU in L.A. https://t.co/H6u09AU7lM — TMZ (@TMZ) January 6, 2021

Dre, 55, is reportedly stable. The doctors are running a series of tests because they do not know the cause of the bleeding, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce)

Rapper LL Cool J confirmed Dr. Dre is recovering on Twitter.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊???? — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

“Dre is recovering nicely,” he tweeted.

Dr. Dre is currently in the midst of a divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young, as previously reported. The musician and his wife had been married for 24 years. Young reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to TMZ.

Young asked a judge to reject a prenuptial agreement, claiming Dre tore up the agreement before the couple married in 1996, TMZ reported. She is also seeking $2 million in spousal support, according to the outlet.

Young also requested $2 million a month in spousal support and wants Dr. Dre to pay her lawyer fees, which amount to $5 million, the outlet reported.