Grammy Awards Postponed Over COVID-19 Surge In Los Angeles

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed following a surge of COVID-19 in Los Angeles where the ceremony was scheduled to take place in a few weeks.

A spokeswoman for the Recording Academy confirmed to the New York Times in a piece published Tuesday that the 63rd Annual Award show would not be taking place as planned on Jan. 31st.

There is no word yet on when the ceremony, which honors the industry's top musicians, will take place.

A new date for the annual event has reportedly been planned for sometime in March. However, nothing final has been confirmed.

There is no announcement on the Grammys‘ social media pages or on its official website.

Very few details had previously been released about how the academy planned to honor this year’s winners, with award shows over the last year opting to host ceremonies virtually due to the pandemic.

In November, Harvey Mason Jr., the chairman and interim chief executive of the academy, had revealed there was plans for a small audience in Los Angeles and that “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah would be the host.

