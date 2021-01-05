REPORT: Woman In India Gives Birth On Stretcher While Being Carried Through Snow

A woman in the southern Kashmir valley of India gave birth to a baby on a make-shift stretcher Tuesday amid heavy snowfall and uncleared roads, the Deccan Herald reported.

Akhter Jan, a resident of the village of Shopian, was forced to give birth to a baby on a stretcher as she was being transported by her family to a hospital roughly eight kilometers (5 miles) away in the Keller area of the Shopian district, the region’s local news outlet, The Kashmir Walla, reported.

South Kashmir locals living in remote villages have been isolated from the larger metropolitan centers in the district due to the bad weather conditions affecting south Kashmir, the local outlet added. Roads in the area remain blanketed under three to four feet of snow, blocking travel and making movement increasingly difficult for residents, according to the Deccan Herald. (RELATED: Woman Gives Birth In Toilet Paper Aisle Of Missouri Walmart)

In addition to the heavy snowfall that has isolated villages in the upper reaches of the Kashmir valley, the region’s official meteorological office has advised people against traveling outdoors due to the danger of snow avalanches, the Deccan Herald shared.