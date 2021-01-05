Iran Says It’s Showing Off ‘Suicide Drones’ In Major Exercises After Anniversary Of Soleimani Killing

The Iranian military reportedly kicked off its first ever major two-day drone exercise, which will inlcude so-called “suicide drones,” Tuesday.

The major aerial exercises features unmanned combat and surveillance drones, as well as “suicide drones” that are said to be capable of diving down and destroying targets from above in kamikaze-like attacks, Iranian state media announced.

“The exercise will include tracing and destroying air targets by means of air-to-air missiles and will also include destroying targets on the ground by means of bombs and precision missiles,” Rear Adm. Mahmoud Mousavi said.

Iran has previously carried out tests of military drones, but not at this scale, according to the New York Post. The drills will also test unmanned Iranian Navy aircraft in the country’s southern waters, as well as long-range flights of suicide drones to attack foreign enemies, according to Mousavi. (RELATED: Top Iranian General Vows ‘Resistance’ Against ‘American Mischief’ After B-52 Flyover)

The exercises took place after the one-year anniversary of the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by U.S. forces in Jan. 2020. Supporters of the anti-American leader rallied in Iraq and Iran to commemorate the anniversary of his killing.