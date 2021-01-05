Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Says He ‘Spent’ All His Rookie Contract Money On Things Like Shoes And Watches

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce admitted he “spent” all of his rookie contract money on things he really wanted like some high-tech shoes and a fancy watch.

“Man, I spent it all,” the 31-year-old Kansas City player shared during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I should’ve been on the ’30 for 30: Broke’ the way I was spending!” he added. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

When pressed further by the host, Travis admitted that he’s a “big sneaker fan” and it was “Marty McFlys” “Back to the Future” “Nike Air Mags” that he had to have and those were the first purchase he made.

“I knew I wanted ’em ever since I saw ’em self tie themselves on McFly’s feet!” he added. “On top of that, I always wanted a Rollie [Rolex] man so I went out and got myself a Rollie from a Kansas City jewelry shop.”

“Man I was walking in this empty apartment with some Marty McFlys on and a Rolex,” Kelce continued. “I felt like the coolest guy in the world, man.”

The Kansas City team drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and signed hime to a four-year, $3.12 million deal with a $700,000 signing bonus, per the report.

At one point in the interview, the Chiefs star tight end had some advice to the younger guys in the league.

“All the young guys in the league, all the guys that have the opportunity to get that big first check from the NFL, save it,” the NFL star shared. “Find a financial advisor that you trust, that’s gonna do right with your money because I was searching around for car deals after my first year trying to just pay rent!”

According to Sportrac.com, Travis signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020.