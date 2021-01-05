Rep. Kevin Brady Tests Positive For COVID-19

Republican Texas Rep. Kevin Brady tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, becoming the latest member of Congress to catch the disease.

Brady made the announcement in a tweet, saying the Office of House Physician told him he had tested positive for coronavirus and that he has since quarantined. Brady mentioned he had received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18 and also said he tested negative on New Year’s Day.

Brady is the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined. As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day. Begin treatment tomorrow.

Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots, according to Stat News. There is one primary dose, which Brady received, and then the second dose is a booster shot. The time between doses for the Pfizer vaccine is 21 days.

Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told KGTV that patients are not immediately protected after taking the vaccine, ABC News reported.

Ramers said patients still need a second vaccine dose for full protection.

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers said. “That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95%.”

Republican Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the top GOP member on the House Appropriations Committee, tested positive Sunday for COVID-19. (RELATED: Every Member Of ‘The Squad’ Voted To Re-Elect Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker)

Dozens of politicians across the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore voted on the House floor for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker on Sunday, just six days after announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of virus cases continues to rise in the United States with over 19 million cases, resulting in more than 330,000 deaths, The Washington Post reported.