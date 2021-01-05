Vaccine Distribution Run By Leading Member Of Biden Transition Team Is One Of The Worst In The Country

Michigan is one of the worst states for coronavirus vaccine distribution, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows. The state’s vaccine distribution is run by Robert Gordon, Michigan’s Health and Human Services Director and a leading member of Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services transition team.

Michigan ranks 44th in vaccine distribution according to CDC data. Only 99,040 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite the fact that 478,000 doses have been distributed, the data shows. (RELATED: Gretchen Whitmer Takes A Shot At Other Governors Who ‘Haven’t Done Enough’ To Fight COVID-19)

“Michigan ranks at the bottom for vaccine distribution while Gov. Whitmer and Director Gordon have been focused on politics instead of ensuring those most vulnerable to COVID-19 get vaccinated,” said Tori Sachs, executive director of the conservative group Michigan Rising Action. “A vast majority of the vaccines given to Michigan are sitting on shelves.”

“Director Gordon should resign from the Biden transition team immediately to focus on distributing the vaccine to Michigan’s most vulnerable,” Sachs added.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) told Local 4 News that the rollout has been slow in part because vaccine distribution began over the holidays in December when some individuals intentionally delayed getting the vaccine and some clinics were not open.

“Although it was appropriate to start vaccinations as soon as the vaccine was available, it has caused rollout to be slower,” the Department added. “[The v]accine is being delivered daily to hospitals and local health departments across the state and MDHHS is working with these entities to support their operational plans and provide additional staffing support to increase the speed at which the vaccines are being administered. As more is understood about operations and clinic flow, we expect the time from receipt to administration to decrease.”

As of Tuesday, over 17 million total doses of the vaccine have been distributed, according to the CDC’s data. Around 4.8 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, including more than 429,000 people in long-term care facilities.