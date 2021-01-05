REPORT: Multi-Millionaire Who Attended Prince Harry’s Wedding Charged With Rape

A UK multi-millionaire, who also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, has reportedly been charged with rape.

Lawrence Jones, founder of UKFast, was charged with one count of rape and four sexual assaults stemming from incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2013, according to a report published Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Jones was accused of unwanted sexual advances and sexual assault by two female employees, the outlet reported.

Former UKFast chief Lawrence Jones charged with rape and four sexual assaults https://t.co/MqhgkBWktU — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) January 5, 2021

Greater Manchester Police began investigating Jones in 2019 and the multi-millionaire stepped down as CEO of his company in November of the same year, the outlet reported. His wife Gail took over the business at the time, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Alexander Payne Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Brought Against Him By Rose McGowan)

“A man has been charged with rape and sexual assault following an investigation by detectives,” a statement from the Greater Manchester Police said, Daily Mail reported. “Lawrence Jones, of Brooks Drive, Hale Barns, has been charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault following reports in 2019.”

“The offences are alleged to have taken place in 2010 and 2013 respectively,” the statement reportedly said.

It is not clear what allegedly occurred to bring about these charges.

Jones was previously awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II and was on the guest list of Prince Harry’s wedding, the outlet reported.