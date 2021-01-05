New York Times Columnist Kurt Streeter Says UConn Is The Real National Champs For Canceling The Season

New York Times columnist Kurt Streeter wrote an all-time dumb piece about UConn and college football.

This upcoming Monday, Ohio State and Alabama will take the field in Miami to determine a national champion. The game is apparently meaningless in the eyes of Streeter because he’s already determined the national champs! It’s UConn for refusing to take the field during the coronavirus pandemic! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Streeter wrote the following in part for the New York Times ahead of the national title game:

The real champion? The University of Connecticut, which was the first Football Bowl Subdivision team to squarely face the coronavirus and decide against playing a single snap during a raging pandemic. … In August, it seemed as if a full-fledged collegiate football season might not happen. That’s when Connecticut, ranked among the worst teams in the nation, rose to the top of the heap, killing its season and leading the sport toward sanity.

Of all the hot takes on the internet about college football, this one has to be right near the top of the list of the dumbest.

What an absolutely whacked out opinion. While we’re out here crowning UConn the national champs, let’s go ahead and name Switzerland the winner of WWII.

After all, they sat out the war and remained neutral. The same logic applies, right?

It’s just impossible for so many people in the media to admit they were 100% wrong about college football happening.

Was the season perfect? No. Was it bumpy at times? Without a doubt. Did we manage to have a successful season and make it to the national title game? Yes.

That’s the reality of the situation. Pretending that UConn is somehow noble for refusing to play is simply laughable.

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. People in the media hate admitting when they’re wrong. They just double down, but crowning UConn as the king in college football is straight laugh-out-loud funny.

Like I said, let’s just name Switzerland the winner of WWII. It’s literally no different at all. Shoutout to Streeter for giving us one of the funniest columns that I’ve read in a long time.