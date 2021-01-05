National Republican Congressional Committee Drags House Democrats With Non-Gender Neutral Twitter Bios

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) used a series of tweets and screengrabs Tuesday to poke fun at House Democrats who still have non-gender neutral language in their profiles.

The approved rules package for the 117th Congress included a provision that replaces gendered pronouns and familial relations references with gender neutral terms.

The new rule changes “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary,” read a press announcement by Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee.

The rules change was followed Sunday by an opening prayer that ended with the words “amen and awoman.”

“With one of their first acts of the new Congress, House Democrats have canceled themselves!” the NRCC wrote above a screengrab of Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter still using the word “mom” in her profile. “In the rules package they unanimously passed, the socialist Dems banned gendered words like, ‘mother’ & ‘father.’ These Dems are breaking their own woke rules.” (RELATED: ‘Out Of Touch With Reality’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips House Gender Neutral Terms Rules Change)

The NRCC followed Porter’s profile screengrab with several others:

“In their quest for peak wokeness, the socialist Democrats accidentally canceled themselves,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg told the Daily Caller.