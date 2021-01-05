REPORT: 1 In 5 People Tested In Los Angeles Are Testing Positive For Coronavirus

One in five people tested for coronavirus in Los Angeles are testing positive.

It took ten months for the city of Los Angeles to hit 400,000 cases of coronavirus, but the city added another 400,000 cases in the last month alone, County Supervisor Hilda Solis said, according to a report published Monday by Patch Los Angeles. The positivity rate currently sits at 21%, the supervisor told the outlet.

1 in 5 people getting tested for #COVID19 in LA County is testing positive. Stay home as much as possible to help slow the surge and save lives. Always wear a mask and keep distance when out for essentials. pic.twitter.com/KaLAXs3vaB — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 5, 2021

“That is a human disaster, and one that was avoidable,” Solis said, according to Patch. “But I need to underscore that it could be worse, the situation is already beyond our imagination but it could become beyond comprehension.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Reportedly Calls In The National Guard To Help Remove Corpses Amid COVID-19 Spike)

The county recorded 9,142 new infections on Monday, Solis claimed, the outlet reported. Solis noted that the number could have been an undercount due to the holiday weekend and testing site closures in Los Angeles.

“We’re likely to experience the worst conditions in January that we’ve faced the entire pandemic,” County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, according to Patch. “And that’s hard to imagine. In slightly more than one month, we doubled the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.”