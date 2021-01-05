Quarterback Jack Coan Transfers To Notre Dame

Quarterback Jack Coan is headed to Notre Dame.

The former Wisconsin star announced Monday night that he was headed to play for the Fighting Irish in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coan missed the entire season for the Badgers with a foot injury.

Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work! @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/wKCEbWFgzY — Jack Coan (@jcoan17) January 5, 2021

I have two main things to say here. First and foremost, congratulations to Coan for landing on one of the best teams in America.

The young man is a class act, a great QB and he deserves to be on a team that wins at a high level. Notre Dame certainly fits the bills.

Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan announces he’s transferring to #NotreDame. He completed 70% of his passes and had an 18-5 TD-INT ratio last year… The Irish QB room is also gonna be loaded with lacrosse talent. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 5, 2021

Secondly, the game between ND and Wisconsin just got a hell of a lot more interesting next season. Is it a revenge game for Coan?

I’m not sure how else you could describe it! He’s going to be playing against his former team, which opted for Graham Mertz over him.

As a Wisconsin fan, I damn sure don’t want to be playing against Coan. He’s an incredibly legit quarterback.

All the way around, props to him for continuing his career at a high level, but I’m definitely not pumped about having to see him on the other sideline.