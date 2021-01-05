Editorial

Quarterback Jack Coan Transfers To Notre Dame

Iowa v Wisconsin

Quarterback Jack Coan is headed to Notre Dame.

The former Wisconsin star announced Monday night that he was headed to play for the Fighting Irish in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coan missed the entire season for the Badgers with a foot injury.

I have two main things to say here. First and foremost, congratulations to Coan for landing on one of the best teams in America.

The young man is a class act, a great QB and he deserves to be on a team that wins at a high level. Notre Dame certainly fits the bills.

Secondly, the game between ND and Wisconsin just got a hell of a lot more interesting next season. Is it a revenge game for Coan?

I’m not sure how else you could describe it! He’s going to be playing against his former team, which opted for Graham Mertz over him.

As a Wisconsin fan, I damn sure don’t want to be playing against Coan. He’s an incredibly legit quarterback.

All the way around, props to him for continuing his career at a high level, but I’m definitely not pumped about having to see him on the other sideline.