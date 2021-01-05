REPORT: Alabama Receiver Jaylen Waddle Will Start Practicing Tuesday, Might Play In The National Championship Game Against Ohio State

Alabama superstar Jaylen Waddle might be available for the national title game against Ohio State.

According to AL.com, Waddle will return to practice Tuesday and there's a "possibility" that he's able to go Monday against OSU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaylen Waddle (@jw17._)

Waddle suffered an ankle injury against Tennessee and hasn’t played since. It looked like his year was likely over, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Nick Saban on Jaylen Waddle’s season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/anwK5MPGcA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 24, 2020

While it’s great news for Waddle that he might be healthy enough to play, I’m hesitant to believe he’ll have a huge impact if he gets on the field against the Buckeyes.

He hasn’t played since October, will start practicing Tuesday and the game against OSU is next Monday. That’s a very short timeline.

Praying for Jaylen Waddle ???????? pic.twitter.com/FowhooJEW8 — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 24, 2020

What kind of conditioning shape can Waddle possibly be in after missing so much time? That is my first and main question.

You simply can’t put a guy on the field if he’s not ready to bring his A-game.

We’ll see if he suits up Monday, but I’m not buying in just yet. Until I see him go out there and rip through the defense, I’m not believing that Waddle will have much of an impact.