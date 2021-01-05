REPORT: Kevin Durant Will Be Out A Week Quarantining Because Of Contact Tracing

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will reportedly miss substantial time because of coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA superstar will miss a week because of the NBA’s contact tracing/exposure rules, which requires Durant to quarantine for seven days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to require seven days of quarantine before returning to action due to contact tracing/exposure to COVID-19, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

The Nets did confirm on Twitter that Durant will miss the Tuesday game against Utah because of health and safety protocols, but didn’t provide further details.

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Utah: Durant (health and safety protocols) – OUT Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) – OUT Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) – OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

This is obviously a huge blow for the Nets. Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA behind LeBron James, and now he’s out for a week.

Obviously, the NBA season is a long one, but a team’s best player missing seven days is never a good thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Nets (@brooklynnets)

Luckily, it’s not anything too serious. It’s just Durant observing the league’s rules for contact tracing and exposure.

It sounds like he should be fine and back to normal next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Nets (@brooklynnets)

As always, we just have to get used to these issues in sports during the coronavirus pandemic because they’re definitely not going away.