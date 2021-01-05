Editorial

Ryan Day Expects Justin Fields To Play Against Alabama

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes upfield during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is expected to play against Alabama in the national title game.

In the semi-finals matchup against Clemson, Fields took a nasty shot to his ribs, but managed to finish the game in the blowout victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Tim May, OSU head coach Ryan Day told the media Monday afternoon that he “definitely” expects the star quarterback to be on the field against the Crimson Tide.

I’m not sure this is really a surprise to anyone. If Fields is able to stand and walk, then you can guarantee he’ll be on the field against Nick Saban and company.

Day telling the media that Fields will be out there is exactly what I’d expect to hear.

 

This is also great news for the Buckeyes because they have no chance against the Crimson Tide without Justin Fields.

Without him out there playing, OSU will get killed Monday night in the title game. That’s just a fact.

 

Luckily for OSU, that’s not going to be the case. Make sure to catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It should be a fun one.