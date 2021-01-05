Ryan Day Expects Justin Fields To Play Against Alabama

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is expected to play against Alabama in the national title game.

In the semi-finals matchup against Clemson, Fields took a nasty shot to his ribs, but managed to finish the game in the blowout victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Justin Fields is down after taking a BRUTAL shot. That’s the kind of hit that would send 99.9% of people to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/dwe6KsUvEa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2021

According to Tim May, OSU head coach Ryan Day told the media Monday afternoon that he “definitely” expects the star quarterback to be on the field against the Crimson Tide.

On teleconference, @ryandaytime said @justnfields told him he felt better on Saturday morning than he expected to. “I definitely expect him to play,” Day said of coming game with Alabama. Day gave no specifics on Fields malady suffered in first half of Sugar Bowl win. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) January 4, 2021

I’m not sure this is really a surprise to anyone. If Fields is able to stand and walk, then you can guarantee he’ll be on the field against Nick Saban and company.

Day telling the media that Fields will be out there is exactly what I’d expect to hear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

This is also great news for the Buckeyes because they have no chance against the Crimson Tide without Justin Fields.

Without him out there playing, OSU will get killed Monday night in the title game. That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Luckily for OSU, that’s not going to be the case. Make sure to catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It should be a fun one.