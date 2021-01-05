Ted Cruz: Chances Of Electoral College Certification Challenge Success ‘Extraordinarily Uphill’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday night that the chances that objections to Wednesday’s Electoral College certification succeed are “extraordinarily uphill.”

Over 100 Republican House members and a dozen GOP senators, including Cruz, intend to object to Wednesday’s final certification of the Electoral College votes in hopes of securing an Electoral Commission that would conduct a 10-day emergency audit of the election in key swing states.

The Trump campaign and Republican surrogates have filed around 40 lawsuits trying to overturn the election results since Nov. 3 without winning a single one for lack of evidence. The Washington Post reported that 86 judges going all the way from state courts to the U.S. Supreme Court have thrown out legal challenges from the Trump campaign.

Cruz was doubtful when asked by host Sean Hannity if there was a constitutional path to victory for President Donald Trump.

“Unfortunately, I think it is extraordinarily uphill,” Cruz said, noting that all Democrats and a “whole bunch of Republicans” will vote to certify the vote.

“I hope that doesn’t happen,” he continued before explaining that the widespread belief that the election was “rigged” could be a “threat to the legitimacy of subsequent administrations.”

Cruz explained that an audit would “would help provide much greater faith and confidence in the election than simply charging forward and saying, whatever the results are, whatever the fraud was, we’re going to certify anyway.”

“I hope Congress doesn’t do that, but right now based on the public statements, it sure seems that’s the direction the votes are going,” he said. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: GOP Electoral College Challenge ‘Not Effectively Fighting For President Trump’)

Federal election officials have continued to deny allegations of widespread voter fraud raised by President Donald Trump’s campaign after issuing a Nov. 12 statement that called the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.”

The Texas senator went on to explain his historical rationale for issuing the objection, drawing from the way Congress dealt with fraud allegations surrounding the 1876 election between former President Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden.