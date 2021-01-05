‘The Sisters Brothers’ Is An Incredibly Strange Movie

“The Sisters Brothers” is one of the weirdest movies that I’ve ever seen.

This past weekend, I was relaxing with some friends when we decided to stream a movie. After a little debate, we settled on “The Sisters Brothers” from 2018. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The cast is loaded with Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed. We were all excited.

I had no idea what we were in store for. Phoenix and Reilly play the Sisters brothers, who are hitmen in the old west in the dark comedy flick.

The first 80% of the movie is pretty straight forward and normal. They’re going around hunting for a dude who holds some mysterious formula to find gold.

The last 20% went off the rails. We’re talking about radioactive water, suicide, a chopped off arm and then a bizarre ending where the movie just kind of rolls the credits without saying much.

Is the movie good? Yes. There’s no question I enjoyed it. I’m just not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before.

The movie is trotting along completely normal like most westerns and next thing I know, I’m more or less watching a film about Chernobyl.

You can stream it right now on Hulu, and I promise you’re going to know exactly what I’m talking about once you see it.

Of all the weird movies I’ve seen, you can put this one with Reilly and Phoenix right at the top of the list.