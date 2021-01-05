Trump Campaign Tweets Private Citizen’s Phone Number

The Trump campaign accidentally tweeted out a 28 year-old’s phone number on Jan. 3.

Hoping supporters would contact Michigan officials to “demand [a] vote on decertification” of the state’s presidential election results, the Team Trump account tweeted phone numbers for former Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. However, the phone number the campaign gave for Chatfield actually belongs to a 28 year-old former Michigan and current California resident. (RELATED: Judge Rejects GOP Attempts To Overturn Michigan Election Results, Points To Lack Of Evidence)

“My phone can’t even take it anymore—it’s breaking,” the California resident, identified by the pseudonym O. Rose, told the Washington Post.

Rose first realized what happened when their father’s friend texted the number, hoping to interact with Chatfield, Rose explained. “I can’t take any more voicemails, my voicemail has 44 voicemails in it right now,” Rose said in an interview with the Petoskey News-Review, which first reported the story. Rose is a Petoskey native.

Rose did not respond to a request for comment the Daily Caller.

Team Trump has since deleted the tweet. The Trump Campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.