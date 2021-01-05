Amanda Carpenter Says Anthony Scaramucci Was ‘Trump’s Mouthpiece’ During Heated CNN Segment

Amanda Carpenter, former communications adviser for Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, insulted Anthony Scaramucci for his past work as President Donald Trump’s communications director during Monday night’s edition of “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon.

Near the end of the segment, Scaramucci and Ana Navarro debated why Americans voted for President Donald Trump. Scarmucci put the blame on “identity politics,” and Navarro responded by calling the term a “dog whistle” before adding, “Anthony, you’re too smart for that.”

Carpenter responded by saying, “Well, he worked for Trump, so I don’t know.”

“You worked for Ted Cruz, a full-on traitor. What are you talking about? You don’t have any standing to say that,” Scaramucci responded .

WATCH:



“Excuse me? Excuse me, Anthony Scaramucci,” Carpenter countered. “I remember you going to the cameras and praising Donald Trump to the hilt. When I worked for Ted Cruz, you want to go there? He took principled constitutional stands.

“You didn’t praise Ted Cruz when you worked for him?” Scarmucci interrupted.

“Excuse me, what was that? You really think I should answer to you? With my work history, when you were Donald Trump’s communications person willingly? Get lost,” Caprenter continued.

Scaramucci continued to hold his ground, accusing Carpenter of being a “hypocrite on national TV” and then claimed he regrets the “mistake of Donald Trump.”

“You were Donald Trump’s mouthpiece,” Carpenter snapped back. “Everybody knew what kind of person he was then as he has shown himself to be now.”

Lemon then cut off both guests, closing the segment out by saying, “Boy, that went sideways.” (RELATED: Debate Moderator Asks Scaramucci What To Do About Trump)