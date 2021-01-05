The Dolphins Say They’re Committed To Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins next season.

According to Armando Salguero, GM Chris Grier told the media Tuesday that Tua will still be the guy in 2021, despite struggling at times this past season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chris Grier says Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins 2021 QB. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 5, 2021

How was this even a question that needed to be answered? Of course Tua is still going to be the starting quarterback of the Dolphins in 2021.

What a crackpot idea to believe he wouldn’t be. Yes, he didn’t look great for chunks of his time this season, but he went through growing pains.

Playing QB in the NFL is the most difficult in all of sports. Not everyone is Justin Herbert, who pretty much was on fire from the jump.

In fact, very few quarterbacks can play at that level as a rookie. Justin Herbert is the exception to the rule. He’s not the norm.

Give Tua an entire season and go from there. He just needs more reps before we know what he’s all about. If he struggles next season, then start looking at other options.