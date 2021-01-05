REPORT: University Patents Beer Recipe From Middle Ages, Plans To Bring It To The Public

A pontifical university in Poland is reportedly hoping to revive a middle-age recipe for beer and bring it to modern-day drinkers.

Slawomir Dryja, a lecturer at the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow, is responsible for creating the beer, according to the Catholic News Agency. (RELATED: Beer Brewed To ‘Celebrate’ All Things ‘Progressive’ Taken Off Shelf Over Racist Look)

Dryja believes that the beer is 90 percent similar to the white beer enjoyed by the medieval residents of Krakow, a Polish news site Radio Krakow reported. The beer is known as Krakow White Beer.

The 56-year-old archeologist identified the original yeast used by studying the walls of Lubomirski Palace in Krakow.

Dryja explained to Radio Krakow that the beer will be brewed in a similar manner as the original.

“We know the production of malt technology. We can assume that modern light wheat malts do not differ significantly in their characteristics from those used at that time,” he said.

“We have the original yeast and we know more or less the technological procedure,” he added.

Dryja is an expert on beer, according to the University’s website. He has been a home brewer for over 20 years and is even a founding member of the Polish Homebrewers Association.

“So I have explored the subject of beer in many ways,” Dryja said. “The result of combining the knowledge of the historian and the brewer is the program of reviving the traditional Kraków white beer.”

“The tradition of brewing it dates back to the 13th century, and at the beginning of the 19th century it completely disappeared.”

“Thanks to the involvement of many people, including academics from the University of Agriculture, we will soon know its taste!”

Anyone hoping to try the beer will be able to sample it as early as April.