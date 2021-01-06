Alabama AD Greg Byrne Says He’s ‘Focused’ On Playing The National Title Game As Scheduled

It sounds like the national title game between Alabama and Ohio State will happen as planned.

There has been some chatter about delaying the game because of coronavirus issues within OSU’s program, but it sounds like everyone is aiming to play this Monday as scheduled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama AD Greg Byrne tweeted Tuesday night, “Ohio State AD Gene Smith and I have had multiple conversations. Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th.”

Despite the initial report that the Buckeyes might try to delay the game because of coronavirus, it seems like all signs are pointing to playing as scheduled.

As I said Tuesday after the news broke, you know there are about to be a million conspiracy theories about this happening just so Justin Fields can get healthy.

I don’t buy it at all. The tests are either positive or they’re not. The NCAA isn’t going to let the game get postponed unless it’s 100% justified.

So, I believe Byrne when he says the focus is playing as planned. I absolutely expect the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide to play Monday night.

Of course, we are talking about the era of coronavirus. Things can change on a dime, but as of this moment, it looks like we’re going to be okay.

Let’s hope nothing changes. You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN!