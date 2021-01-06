Andy McCarthy: ‘The President Incited’ Capitol Riots

In an appearance Wednesday on FNC, contributor Andy McCarthy placed blame on President Donald Trump for “inciting” the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol today.

Earlier in the day, President Trump held a “Save America” rally near the White House, where he fired up supporters over continued claims of election fraud, and urged them to demand Vice President Mike Pence and Congress overturn the election results.

“It’s tragic to watch this,” McCarthy began, “I can’t help but watch it with the knowledge that what we’re seeing before our eyes is what I prosecuted terrorists in the 1990s for conspiring to do. To attack our capitol, to attack our patriotic, and other installations of the government.” (RELATED: Former Federal Prosecutor Andrew McCarthy Says Bill Barr Must Explain Mueller Report Redactions To The Public)

McCarthy continued by predicting that unfolding events would worsen as the day goes on saying, “If we lose order, the police are not numerous enough or equipped enough to re-establish order and I just don’t understand why they’re being so fastidious about the optics of bringing in whatever forces need to be brought in to restore order. As you pointed out, this is not going to get better as night falls.”

“The President incited this,” McCarthy added, before closing with, “He needs to tell people to go home and stand down.”