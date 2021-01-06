‘Look In The Mirror’: Ari Fleischer Compares Resistance To Trump In 2016 To DC Protests Before They Turned Into Riots

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer compared protests in 2016 to the protests in Washington D.C. on Wednesday before they turned into riots that rocked the nation’s capital.

Fleischer suggested that those who had protested President Donald Trump from the very beginning had set the stage for the protests. He clarified later that he only felt this way prior to the mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol building and rioting. (RELATED: ‘The Definition Of Fakery’: Ari Fleischer Calls Biden ‘Weak,’ Says Harris Has Delivered ‘Fake’ Her Entire Career)

“If you don’t like what’s happening today, maybe you should go back four years, look in the mirror and ask if it was a good idea to declare #NotMyPresident, declare yourself the Resistance, and boycott an Inaugural. When one side violates norms, the other side will too,” Fleischer tweeted.

If you don’t like what’s happening today, maybe you should go back four years, look in the mirror and ask if it was a good idea to declare #NotMyPresident, declare yourself the Resistance, and boycott an Inaugural. When one side violates norms, the other side will too. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2021

A few hours later, Fleischer returned to Twitter to clarify that he had made his initial statement prior to the news that rioters had breached the Capitol and swarmed the building. (RELATED: Ari Fleischer: Democrats Are Impeaching Trump ‘For Charlottesville And Getting Elected’)

I know Twitter doesn’t care about details, but this tweet was sent as people protested outside the Capitol, prior to news of it being breached. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2021

“The President needs to condemn this and tell the crowed to disperse. No group, for any reason, should be allowed to take over the Capitol Building. It belongs to the people, not the mob,” Fleischer added, calling on Trump to address the situation and tell his supporters to return home.