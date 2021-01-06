REPORT: Woman Shot And Killed In Capitol Building Was 14-Year Veteran

The woman who was shot and killed Wednesday in the Capitol has reportedly been identified as Ashli Babbit, an air-force veteran, according to several local news outlets.

Babbit’s husband identified her as a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the U.S. Air Force, according to KUSI, a local San Diego news station. Babbit was reportedly a high level security official throughout her service.

Babbit’s husband reportedly told the outlet that his wife was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Babbit and her husband owned a business in San Diego with her husband who was not in attendance at Wednesday’s riot, according to Lindsay Watts of Fox 5 D.C.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

“I really don’t know why she decided to do this,” Babbit’s mother-in-law reportedly told Watts. (RELATED: Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s Chief Of Staff And Trump’s Former Press Secretary, Resigns Over DC Riot)

A video posted to Twitter shows a woman collapsed on the floor as blood pours out of her neck. Tayler Hansen claimed in a tweet that he was standing next to her when she was shot through the neck.

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

Footage later showed a woman being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher covered in blood and surrounded by officers. Paramedics can be seen applying pressure to her neck.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

A law enforcement official told NPR that the alleged shooter of the woman was a senior U.S. Capitol Police officer and that she was unarmed.

Authorities have not confirmed what led up to the shooting.

Hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday as Congress tried to certify the 2020 electoral votes. A mob swarmed the chambers as other rioters fought with police. The capitol was put on lockdown while the Madison building was evacuated, according to Politico reporter Melanie Zanona.