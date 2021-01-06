More Than 28,000 People Sign A Petition To Ban Andrew Cuomo From Buffalo Bills Playoff Game

A ton of people don’t want Governor Andrew Cuomo attending the Buffalo Bills playoff game this weekend.

The Bills will play the Colts this Saturday, and a small group of a few thousand fans will be allowed into the stadium for the first time all season. Fans had previously been banned because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know who fans don’t want in Bills Stadium? Cuomo. A petition on Change.org, with more than 28,000 signatures, aims to ban him from the stadium and reads as follows:

So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry. This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here.

I love everything about this petition. It’s the latest example of how passionate Bills fans are when it comes to their team.

Remember, fans haven’t been allowed all season. The Bills are having one of their best seasons in a very long time, and the diehard Bills Mafia has been required to watch from home.

It’s not hard to see why people aren’t happy.

Honestly, I also agree with Buffalo fans who don’t want Cuomo in the stadium if he actually plans on going.

You can’t ban fans all season because of the coronavirus pandemic and then show up at the 11th hour to watch the Bills in the playoffs. The optics are absolutely atrocious.

Save the limited seats for fans who actually care. However, Cuomo getting booed into oblivion if he shows up is going to be a hell of a sight to behold.