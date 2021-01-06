Capitol Police Officer Appears To Take Selfie With Rioters

A Capitol police officer appeared to take a selfie with rioters inside the United States Capitol building Wednesday.

The video posted to Twitter shows the police officer in a mask with a United States Capitol Police patch appearing to take a selfie with a maskless rioter within the Capitol.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

The video does not show whether more officers were engaged in the behavior or if there were multiple selfies taken.

Rioters gained entry into the Capitol during the joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 election. (RELATED: Police Draw Weapons As Pro-Trump Rioters Break Down Glass Door Of Capitol Building, Brawl With Officers)

A woman who was in the Capitol was reportedly shot and later died of her injuries, according to NBC News.

At least one person has been shot inside the Capitol building, according to multiple reports. CNN also reporting a police officer is radioing out for distress as they’re being overrun. Absolute insanity unfolding. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2021

Many officials from both parties are calling for protestors to leave the Capitol amid the unrestt. Demcoratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser instituted a 6 p.m. curfew for the city.

Other government buildings were reportedly targeted by rioters along with the Capitol building, including the Madison and Cannon buildings.