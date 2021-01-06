Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill

Celebrities and various political commentators denounced the violent insurrection at Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“Trump terrorist mob has now entered and taken over Senate chamber,” Michael Moore tweeted. “Glass on doors to House chamber broken. I am communicating with a Member who is inside and taking cover.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

“One thing seems clear: This isn’t random,” he added. “It was planned. No police presence to stop it. The coup is underway.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

Trump terrorist mob has now entered and taken over Senate chamber. Glass on doors to House chamber broken. I am communicating with a Member who is inside and taking cover. One thing seems clear: This isn’t random. It was planned. No police presence to stop it.The coup is underway — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 6, 2021

“It’s all BS,” Mark Ruffalo tweeted, along with a video of rioters storming the Capitol building. “Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy.”

It’s all BS. Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy. https://t.co/19Xa8PsuQX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain tweeted to “lock them up” along with a video of the rioters at the Capitol fighting cops.

“This is domestic terrorism,” she added. “Stop calling it protesting.”

This is domestic terrorism. Stop calling it protesting. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2021

Conservative figure Dana Loesch said “never bend a knee to to the rage mob, ever.”

Never bend a knee to the rage mob. Ever. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 21, 2019

My hope is that all violent agitators are arrested and their names are revealed publicly. Call it a hunch, but my guess is there are still ANTIFA thugs in the mix. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 6, 2021

President Trump must come out now and ask supporters not to storm the Capitol or fight police. Keeping the march peaceful in its entirety is essential. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 6, 2021

1. Those who breached the Capitol Building and committed acts of violence have done grave damage in many ways. This will all need to be sorted out, the violent from the peaceful, but the violent must be punished. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 6, 2021

Additionally, stars such as Chris Evans, Cardi B, Rosie O’Donnell and more weighed in.

The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?…..Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

I’m registering as an independent. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 6, 2021