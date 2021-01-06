Entertainment

Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Celebrities and various political commentators denounced the violent insurrection at Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“Trump terrorist mob has now entered and taken over Senate chamber,” Michael Moore tweeted. “Glass on doors to House chamber broken. I am communicating with a Member who is inside and taking cover.”  (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

“One thing seems clear: This isn’t random,” he added. “It was planned. No police presence to stop it. The coup is underway.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

“It’s all BS,” Mark Ruffalo tweeted, along with a video of rioters storming the Capitol building. “Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy.”

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain tweeted to “lock them up” along with a video of the rioters at the Capitol fighting cops.

“This is domestic terrorism,” she added. “Stop calling it protesting.”

Conservative figure Dana Loesch said “never bend a knee to to the rage mob, ever.”

Additionally, stars such as Chris Evans, Cardi B, Rosie O’Donnell and more weighed in.