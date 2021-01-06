REPORT: Woman Beats Up Fellow Passenger Whose Kids Kept Kicking Her Seat, Ends Up Charged With Assault

A 29-year-old woman is reportedly facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked a woman on a Spirit Airlines flight whose kids kept kicking the back of her seat during the flight.

Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage out of an overhead bin before she allegedly turned around and punched Nataly Hernandez in the face several times, leaving her with bumps and a bloody lip all in front of her children, The Oregonian reported.

Walker-Williams reportedly admitted that she hit Hernandez “2 to 3 times in the face with her fist” because “she was upset Ms. Hernandez’s children kicked the back of her seat.” Walker-Williams told police that she asked Hernandez to tell her kids, ages 3 and 7, to stop kicking her, according to a complaint obtained by the outlet.

Hernandez allegedly hit Walker-Williams on the shoulder at one point during the flight, according to the report. (RELATED: Woman Punches Ex-Cop At His 50th Birthday Party After She Mistook His Red Cap For A MAGA Hat)

Walker-Williams said she didn’t alert a flight attendant to the shoulder-incident because her “first reaction was to fight,” according to the report. Officers told Walker-Williams that fellow passengers witnessed her beat Hernandez but did not see the alleged shoulder incident.

Walker-Williams reportedly responded back “You do what you got to do.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has charged Walker-Williams with felony assault in the fourth degree and harassment, according to the report.

The Daily Caller reached out to the district attorney’s office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.