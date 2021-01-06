‘Team Democracy’ Or ‘Team Coup’: MSNBC Analyst Likens Today’s Vote To Party ‘Civil War’

MSNBC Analyst, John Heilemann, drew a connection between Congress’ vote on the Electoral College results to a “looming” civil war in the Republican party during a Wednesday appearance on Morning Joe.

A joint session of Congress is scheduled to convene at 1:00 p.m. EST today to vote to certify the Electoral College results. At least a dozen Republican senators and 100 House Republicans are expected to object to the certification of the results.

In response to host Willie Geist reading a tweet from Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney that said “Congress has no authority to overturn elections,” Heilemann briefly described the process when a member of Congress objects. He then said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could use his floor speech to make a “last-ditch effort” to convince Republicans that voting against certification is a “horrible mistake”. (RELATED: MSNBC Heilemann Makes Outrageous Claim About Trump Supporters — Hannity And Malkin Set Him Straight)

We have sworn an oath under God to defend the Constitution. We uphold that oath at all times, not only when it is politically convenient. Congress has no authority to overturn elections by objecting to electors. Doing so steals power from the states & violates the Constitution. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 6, 2021

“We all think this is crazy town what’s happening here and we know how it’s all going to end, but I think it’s a very clarifying moment for everyone to be able to look at this Republican Party who is going to — everyone’s going to have to go on record today. They’re going to go on record as to whether they are on team democracy, whether they are on team coup, whether they are on team sedition, whether they are on team Trumpism,” Heilemann said, before describing what he sees in the Republican party’s future.

“I think it’s a healthy thing for the country and for the Republican Party as it seeks to figure out what it’s going to be in the future now, the civil war that’s looming in the party. It’s great to have clarity on this question and these votes are going to force that as much as McConnell wishes it weren’t so”, concluded Heilemann.