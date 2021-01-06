The Detroit Lions Interview Darrell Bevell For The Head Coaching Position

The Detroit Lions are reportedly taking a look at Darrell Bevell as the team’s next head coach.

Bevell is currently the interim head coach for the Lions after Matt Patricia was canned. It sounds like the interim tag might end up getting taken off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, the team announced Tuesday that Bevell, who was previously the team’s OC, has been interviewed to become the head coach.

Lions president Rod Wood said his team is interviewing Darrell Bevell today for the HC job. Detroit already has interviewed Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy and Marvin Lewis.

Is it just me or do the Detroit Lions have no idea what the hell they’re doing with the head coaching search?

I have nothing against Bevell at all. I think he’s a very competent guy, and he seems to have injected some energy into the team in the aftermath of Patricia being fired.

Yet, you don’t fire your head coach to hire a guy like Bevell. That makes no sense at all. Fans will revolt if he becomes the head coach.

We need a major name, and we need a guy who is going to fire up the fanbase. This isn’t hard to figure out. Pay whatever it takes and get somebody huge.

Bevell is a good dude, but we need somebody levels above him. Stop messing around and just get it done.