City Of Detroit Requests Sidney Powell Be Disbarred

The City of Detroit requested that a federal judge disbar and fine conservative lawyer Sidney Powell for filing frivolous election litigation in an attempt to contest election results.

Powell has claimed that forensic analysis would show that President-elect Joe Biden only won multiple states due to voter fraud, asserting that President Trump should have been re-elected. Powell has referred to these lawsuits to overturn the presidential election results in several states as “Kraken” suits.

Powell first filed the Michigan leg of the “Kraken” suit in the Federal District Court for Eastern Michigan in December, Forbes reported. Detroit responded with a demand that Powell withdraw her lawsuit within three weeks or face sanctions.

“This must stop,” Detroit’s lead counsel, David Fink, told Forbes, after Powell did not withdraw her suit.

The request for sanctions is pursuant to Rule 11(b) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which requires that lawsuits not be “presented for any improper purpose, such as to harass, cause unnecessary delay, or needlessly increase the cost of litigation.”

Detroit’s filing claims that Rule 11(b) sanctions apply because Powell sued for the purpose of “harassing the City and frivolously undermining ‘People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.'”

The city is specifically requesting that Powell and others be barred from practicing law in Michigan’s Eastern Federal district, post multiple $100,000 bonds before filing any more lawsuits, and pay Detroit’s legal fees. They would also be referred to Michigan’s state bar for further sanctions.

Powell’s “Kraken” lawsuit was rejected by Judge Linda Parker on Dec. 7, the Detroit Free Press reported. Judge Parker will also rule on the complaint filed by Detroit, since it hinges on activity in her courtroom.

The original lawsuit included an affidavit which incorrectly assigned Minnesota vote totals to Michigan counties, an error that was first noticed by the Powerline Blog.

The request for sanctions is the latest in a series of legal woes for Powell, who was formally disavowed by the Trump legal team. Eric Coomer, the Director of Product Strategy at Dominion Voting Systems, filed a lawsuit in his personal capacity against Powell, the Trump campaign, and some media personalities, alleging that their false comments about his company caused damage to his reputation and led to his receiving death threats and other harassment.

Dominion Voting Services as a company is also planning a lawsuit against Powell. (RELATED: Did Tucker Carlson Cause The Trump Campaign To Distance Itself From Sidney Powell?)

Powell did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.