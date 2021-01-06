DeVonta Smith Gives Awesome Heisman Speech

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith gave an awesome speech Tuesday night after winning the Heisman.

The electric receiver was awarded football’s highest honor Tuesday after an insane year with the Crimson Tide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While his speech wasn’t full of energy, he did share an important message about hard work and never giving up.

“To all the young kids out there that’s not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing…no job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it. Just keep believing in God and you’ll get to where you want to be,” Smith told the audience.

You can watch his full speech below.

I think we can all agree that Smith’s message is one that athletes and people everywhere should hear. He’s not a physical freak of nature, but he still dominates on the field.

He doesn’t jump off the paper at you, but he has no problem torching defenses. Hard work and commitment goes a long way.

Now, he’s carved out his spot in college football forever, and he shared an important message for the country. Props to Smith for winning the Heisman and reminding us why it’s important to never doubt ourselves.