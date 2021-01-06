REPORT: Dr. Dre’s Home Targeted By Burglars While He Was Hospitalized For A Brain Aneurysm

Rapper Dr. Dre’s home was targeted in an attempted burglary after news broke he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm, authorities said.

The Brentwood home in Los Angeles was targeted Tuesday night by a burglary ring, although no items were taken from the home, police told ABC 7. Authorities told the outlet they originally thought the burglary ring was targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ home, but later realized the target was Dr. Dre.

#BREAKING Dr. Dre’s Brentwood home target of attempted burglary last night while he was hospitalized https://t.co/Gjn7u2lCPe — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 6, 2021

Los Angeles Police claimed the burglars bang on fences and doors before attempting to break into homes, ABC 7 reported. These burglars reportedly did not make it into Dr. Dre’s home. (RELATED: Dr. Dre In ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm)

Police located an SUV suspected to be part of the burglary attempt, police told the outlet. Four men were arrested after finding burglary tools, saws and crowbars in the SUV, ABC 7 reported.

Dr. Dre has not yet commented on the attempted burglary, but did give fans an update from the hospital.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dr. Dre was hospitalized Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ first reported. He is currently recovering.