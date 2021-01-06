Editorial Board: Patriots Do Not Storm Their Nation’s Capitol

Patriots enlist and defend their country. They work hard, do their best, raise good families. They help their neighbors. They perform civic duties. They grit their teeth and pay their taxes. Then they show up and vote. They compete, they win, or lose, but they do both with grace. These are some of the things patriots do.

They do not storm their own Capitol over a lost election. They do not bum rush members of Congress. They do not assault strangers. They do not push and shove police officers and trash federal buildings. These are things criminals do, and criminals of any political stripe deserve one thing: rule of law.

While Congress convened Jan. 6, 2020, to certify the electoral votes for President Elect-Joe Biden — an act that has been performed, for the most part throughout history, peacefully and without incident — the city outside swelled as tens of thousands of angry Pro-Trump partisans whipped themselves into a #stopthesteal frenzy. Eventually, thousands of them descended on the Capitol building, hellbent on disrupting the American constitutional process. (RELATED: GOP Congressman: ‘This Is A Coup Attempt’)

Every, single one of those people who stormed that building and participated in that rank, un-American lawlessness should be in jail. There are prodigious photos and video evidence. Law enforcement officials should find them and prosecute them, all of them, no exceptions.

The reason why is simple: The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of western democracy. It is the cornerstone of everything we love. It is apple pie. It’s lining up and shaking hands when the clock hits zero. If we want to end the cycle of political violence — and it has become a cycle — now is the time to set the precedent. (RELATED: ‘Tried To Disrupt Our Democracy, They Failed’ — McConnell Slams Rioters Who Stormed Capitol Building)

Rule of law is an essential element of the peaceful transition of power. Like the prison population, the people who stormed that building do not represent the vast majority of America.