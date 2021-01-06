‘Count Me Out, Enough Is Enough!’: Lindsey Graham Calls Delaying The Election A ‘Uniquely Bad Idea’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that he could not join with others in objecting to the Electoral College vote certification.

Citing the contested certification process of 1876, Graham pointed out the fact that the objections had succeeded only in holding the rest of the country hostage in a bid to end the post-Civil War reconstruction — and had ultimately ushered in the Jim Crow era. (RELATED: ‘I Won’t Be Intimidated’: Lindsey Graham Ambushed By Two Women As He Arrived In DC)

WATCH:

“If you’re looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick,” Graham said, prompting a laugh from his colleagues.

“If you’re looking for a way to convince people there is no fraud, having a commission chosen by Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and John Roberts is not going to get you to where you want to go,” Graham continued. “It ain’t going to work.”

Graham went on to say that all it would do is delay the inevitable while giving “credibility to a dark chapter of our history.” (RELATED: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin Try To Bait Lindsey Graham Into Blaming Trump For Coronavirus Response)

“That’s why I’m not with you,” Graham directed his comments to his colleagues who were objecting. “But I will fight to my death for you. You’re able to object. You’re not doing anything wrong. Other people have objected. I just think it’s a uniquely bad idea to delay this election.”

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh, my God, I hate it,” Graham added, saying that he still believed that President Donald Trump had been a consequential president but that it was time to admit that it was over.

“All I can say is count me out, enough is enough,” Graham said, adding that it was time to accept the rulings of multiple courts and move on.