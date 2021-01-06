US

FBI SWAT Team Reportedly Sent To Capitol As Riot Continues

Brianna Lyman Reporter
The FBI has reportedly sent a SWAT team into the Capitol Building as law enforcement struggles to quell a riot that forced Congress to evacuate.

Heavily armed SWAT members can be seen being led through the halls of an undisclosed building in the Capitol complex by police officers.

Joyce Karam of The National reported that the team is clearing the building while there are still rioters inside.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted earlier Wednesday that President Donald Trump had directed the National Guard and “other federal protective services” to the Capitol to quell the rioting. (RELATED: Vice President Pence Begs Rioters To Leave Capitol Building, Calls For Peace Amid Chaos)

Rioters mobbed the Capitol as members of Congress met to certify electoral votes that will cement President-elect Joe Biden’s win. The mob smashed through glass doors before bursting into the building, where some rioters brawled with police officers while others dispersed a fire extinguisher.

An unidentified female was killed after she had been shot in the neck amid the chaos, NBC News confirmed.