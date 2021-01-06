George W. Bush Will Return To Capitol For Biden Swearing-In

George W. Bush will return to the Capitol for the swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

“President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Freddy Ford, Bush‘s chief of staff, tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

"President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris," Freddy Ford, Bush's chief of staff, tweeted Tuesday.

“I believe this will be the eighth Inauguration they’ve had the privilege of attending – President Trump’s being the most recent- and witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old,” he added. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.

The 43rd president was one of the first Republicans to reach out and congratulate Biden on his victory following the election in November. (RELATED: Barbara Bush Dies At Age 92)

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush shared in a statement posted on social media at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush)

“The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans,” he added. “I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way that I can.”

“I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign,” Bush continued. “He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”