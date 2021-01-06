Georgia Beating Cincinnati Put Up Huge TV Ratings

Georgia beating Cincinnati put up some huge TV ratings last Friday.

According to ESPN, the game between the Bulldogs and Bearcats averaged 8.727 million viewers on the network, which is the most ever for an NY6 game with a G5 team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bulldogs won the Friday game 24-21.

You know things are rolling in the world of college football when the Peach Bowl with a G5 team puts up such monstrous numbers.

People simply love college football, and there’s no other way to describe it. The numbers speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

ESPN already released the viewership data for the playoff games, and the numbers for the semi-finals were nothing short of staggering.

The games averaged 19 million viewers! That’s the kind of number that will put your jaw on the floor!

The #CFBPlayoff Semifinals were the best cable telecasts & best non-NFL sporting event across any network since the 2020 #NationalChampionship, averaging 19 million viewers and reaching 40.8 million viewers across all ESPN platforms pic.twitter.com/GRbdtzhrgp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 5, 2021

Let us know in the comments which games you watched! It’s been a fun bowl season, and I can’t wait to see what the ratings are for the national title game.