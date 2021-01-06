Editorial

Georgia Beating Cincinnati Put Up Huge TV Ratings

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Georgia beating Cincinnati put up some huge TV ratings last Friday.

According to ESPN, the game between the Bulldogs and Bearcats averaged 8.727 million viewers on the network, which is the most ever for an NY6 game with a G5 team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bulldogs won the Friday game 24-21.

You know things are rolling in the world of college football when the Peach Bowl with a G5 team puts up such monstrous numbers.

People simply love college football, and there’s no other way to describe it. The numbers speak for themselves.

 

ESPN already released the viewership data for the playoff games, and the numbers for the semi-finals were nothing short of staggering.

The games averaged 19 million viewers! That’s the kind of number that will put your jaw on the floor!

Let us know in the comments which games you watched! It’s been a fun bowl season, and I can’t wait to see what the ratings are for the national title game.