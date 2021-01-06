REPORT: Hard Alcohol Sales Are Up 33% During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Hard alcohol sales are through the roof over the past several months.

According to a release from Ibotta, spirits and liquor sales are up 33% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hard booze isn’t the only thing selling well. Wine sales are up 12%. Only beer is suffering, which is down 2%.

Am I surprised that alcohol sales are through the roof? No. The past 10 months have been absolutely insane.

In fact, I’d be shocked if booze wasn’t flying off the shelves. People love to drink, especially when they’re stressed!

Having said that, how the hell are beer sales declining during this time in America? If anything, beer sales should be just as high as everything else.

Who the hell opts for only hard liquor over beer? I’d way rather drink Busch Light than whiskey, and I have a feeling most Americans agree.

Either way, I’m not judging anyone who is cracking open a few cold ones during the pandemic. Ever since March, I’ve been throwing back a few beers every single weekend.

If society is going to be closed down, then we might as well lubricate up with some cold beverages.

Let us know in the comments what you’re drinking!