‘Pipe Bomb Reported’: Hill Staff Forced To Evacuate Over Suspicious Package After Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building during a Wednesday march objecting to the certification of Electoral College votes, multiple sources reported. Hill staff were reportedly told to evacuate over a suspicious package.

Multiple videos showed a large crowd of Trump supporters storming the Capitol building and tearing down fencing Wednesday afternoon. The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer said on Twitter that thousands of Trump supporters were able to successfully breach the Capitol building after tearing down four layers of security fencing. A video showed the crowd brawling with police, who were attempting to hold them back.

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

The Madison building on Capitol Hill was evacuated minutes after the breach, Politico reporter Melanie Zanona said on Twitter. CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju said that police instructed people to evacuate the House Cannon building and did not give a reason as to why.

Politico Congress reporter Olivia Beavers later reported that Capitol police were investigating a suspicious package on First Street. “If you are in the Cannon Building, take visitors, escape hoods, and Go Kits and report to the South tunnel connecting to the Longworth,” police reportedly said.

HERE is why: Capitol police are investigating a Suspicious Package in the 300 Block of First Street SE. “Staff and other personnel are directed to AVOID THIS AREA until further notice.” pic.twitter.com/gkTQQFiLjU — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2021

Several minutes later, multiple reporters said that the evacuation of the Cannon building had been cleared and all road closures would clear momentarily.

“I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside,” Democratic Virginia Representative Elaine Luria said on Twitter. “Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.”

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

“I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.”

After reports that the evacuation of the Cannon building had been cleared, multiple reports came in that the Capitol is now on full lockdown. Capitol police reportedly sent out a memo that there was an “external security threat” and “a security threat inside the building,” according to RealClearNews White House reporter Philip Wegmann.

A video showed rioters breaking windows with a battering ram and discharging a fire extinguisher outside of the Senate chamber.

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

Multiple sources reported that lawmakers were being instructed to put on masks as tear gas was being deployed in the Rotunda. Shortly before 2:45 PM, lawmakers were being evacuated from the building.

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller said on Twitter: “They’re shooting into the chamber.” A photo appeared to show individuals with guns drawn.

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

It’s unclear what was being shot.

This is a developing story