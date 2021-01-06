REPORT: Police Say Man Killed By Officer In Modesto Was Unarmed, Release Body Cam Footage

The Modesto Police Department released a body cam video Tuesday showing a police officer shooting an unarmed man, CBS Sacramento reported.

A woman reportedly called the police on Dec. 29 and said that her brother had purchased a gun and threatened to come their family home. Modesto police released the 911 call, Fox 40 reported.

Modesto police officer Joseph Lamantia reportedly found 29 year-old Trevor Seever near a church. The body cam video shows Lamantia rushing out of his car yelling, “Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” before shooting Seever four times. Seever is seen kneeling with his hands raised as the officer tells him to keep his hands up. Seever appears to drop one of his hands and the officer shoots at him three more times, according to the footage. (RELATED: Viral Video Shows Unarmed Black Jogger Being Shot To Death By Two White Men)

Seever later died from the gunshots at a hospital, CBS Sacramento reported.

Man Killed In Modesto Police Shooting Was Unarmed, Police Say https://t.co/4iGiB5z6Nv pic.twitter.com/yL12iPgJwG — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) January 6, 2021

A gun was not found during a search of the scene, according to police, CBS Sacramento reported. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Every Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Suspects In 2019)

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Modesto Police Department. Officer Lamantia was placed on administrative leave, according to CBS Sacramento.