REPORT: Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting Fired

Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove were reportedly fired Tuesday by the Louisville Metro Police Department after their involvement in the raid resulting in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Jaynes and Cosgrove found out about the department’s intent to fire them last week, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Police Release Report From Breonna Taylor’s Death, List Injuries As ‘None Despite Her Reportedly Being Shot 8 Times)

“The shots you fired went in three different directions, indicating you did not verify a threat or have target acquisition,” Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Yvette Gentry reportedly said in a letter to Cosgrove. “In other words, the evidence shows that you fired wildly at unidentified subjects or targets located within an apartment.”

Gentry said Cosgrove was fired for violating procedures related to deadly force and failure to activate his body camera, according to NBC News. Gentry went on to say that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds but didn’t know where he was firing.

Jaynes was reportedly fired for two different violations tied to the search warrant for the March 13 raid. He was allegedly not at Taylor’s apartment during the raid.

“I cannot justify your conduct nor in good conscience recommend anything less than termination,” Gentry added in the letter, NBC News reported.

Jaynes will reportedly appeal the decision.